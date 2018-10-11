ENGLISH

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

The company is offering a discount of 5 percent on the purchase of both iPhone XS and XS Max.

    The festive season is here and all the major e-commerce giants have started offering sale discounts and other lucrative offers on their platforms. Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale has also gone live and as a part of the sale, the company is offering a wide range of products across different categories at discounts. We already have seen a number of deals that are offered on smartphones and other consumer electronics products, now; it's the Cupertino tech giant which is offering some exciting offers on the new-gen iPhones including iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

    Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on iPhone XS and XS Max

    The new-generation of iPhones comes with a hefty price tag which surely is going to burn some holes in the pocket. However, this will be the first time that both the flagship smartphones by Apple will receive a price cut.

    The Offer:

    As a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have received a discount of 5 percent over its original pricing. This means that you can avail a discount of flat Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The iPhone XS comes with a price tag of Rs 99,900 in India and following the discount you can buy one for Rs 94,900. Whereas, the iPhone XS Max which comes with a price tag of Rs 1,09,900 can be purchased for Rs 1,04,900 during the Big Billion Days sale.

    Additional Offers:

    In addition to the aforementioned discount of 5 percent, you can also get an additional discount of 10 percent on the purchase of both the new-gen iPhones. To avail the additional 10 percent off you need to make a purchase using HDFC Bank credit or debit card. You can also get up to Rs 18,000 off on the exchange of your old smartphone. You also can avail no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 3,485 per month.

    iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max features:

    The iPhone XS packs a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, whereas, the iPhone XS Max features a bigger 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. Both the smartphones are powered by an A12 Bionic chip which is paired with 4GB of RAM. Both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are available in three different storage variants including 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
