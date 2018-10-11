Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Top deals on iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

The Offer:

As a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have received a discount of 5 percent over its original pricing. This means that you can avail a discount of flat Rs 5,000 on the purchase of the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The iPhone XS comes with a price tag of Rs 99,900 in India and following the discount you can buy one for Rs 94,900. Whereas, the iPhone XS Max which comes with a price tag of Rs 1,09,900 can be purchased for Rs 1,04,900 during the Big Billion Days sale.

Additional Offers:

In addition to the aforementioned discount of 5 percent, you can also get an additional discount of 10 percent on the purchase of both the new-gen iPhones. To avail the additional 10 percent off you need to make a purchase using HDFC Bank credit or debit card. You can also get up to Rs 18,000 off on the exchange of your old smartphone. You also can avail no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 3,485 per month.

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max features:

The iPhone XS packs a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, whereas, the iPhone XS Max features a bigger 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display. Both the smartphones are powered by an A12 Bionic chip which is paired with 4GB of RAM. Both the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are available in three different storage variants including 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB.