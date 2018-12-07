Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Grab Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs 5,799

Flipkart is back with its Big Shopping Days Sale in India, and the e-commerce site is offering Xiaomi's most popular Redmi Note 5 Pro with exciting discounts. The smartphone is available for sale with a discount of Rs 2,000. It was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the basic variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. After the launch of Redmi Note 6 Pro, the company announced a price cut of Rs 1,000 which bring the price down to Rs 13,999.

The e-commerce giant is also giving some other offers on the smartphone which will bring the price down to Rs 5,799. The top-notch model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available at Rs 14,999 with a price cut of Rs 2,000.

How to buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro at just Rs 5,799

Currently, the Redmi Note 5Pro is listed on Flipkart for Rs 12,999 for a limited period of time. Flipkart is offering an exchange value of Rs 7,200 on some selected smartphones under the Big Shopping Days sale.

If you manage to grab the maximum exchange price then you will be able to buy the Redmi Note 5 Pro for Rs 5,799. Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of 10 per cent with HDFC bank debit and credit cards. You can also avail the smartphone with EMI option on your debit cards starting at Rs 1,168 per month.

Just to recall, the Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a 5.99-inch Full-HD+ display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SOC clubbed with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. You can also expand the storage via a microSD card slot.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a dual rear camera with the combination of a 12-megapixel primary rear sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.