Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is available for Rs. 1,299 during Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days

Get the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro at a significant discount.

By

    Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale is here and is offering lucrative deals on a range of products including smartphones. If you are interested in buying one of the bestselling mid-range smartphones - the Redmi Note 5 Pro, then there is some exciting offer for you. Notably, this smartphone is available at the lowest pricing ever during the ongoing sale on Flipkart.

    How to buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs. 1,299 during Flipkart sale

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India starting from Rs. 14,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM. During the ongoing Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale, this smartphone can be bought for as low as Rs. 1,299. Well, this is possible by taking the price cut, bank discounts and exchange offer into account.

    Buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro for Rs. 1,299

    The Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale will be hosted from October 24 to October 27. While we are just a day away from the conclusion of this sale, we have come up with how interested buyers can grab hold of it at such a low pricing.

    First, the buyers need to log in to their respective Flipkart account before the ongoing festive season sale is offer. And, buyers will have to go the Redmi Note 5 Pro listing and select the color of their choice. Then, it is important to choose the exchange offer option to get a discount of up to Rs. 11,700 as the exchange discount. Notably, one can get the maximum exchange discount only if a high-end model is exchanged. If the exchange discount is acceptable, then the buyers need to proceed for the payment.

    Re. 1 flash sale

    Recently, Xiaomi hosted the Mi Diwali sale from October 23 to October 25. During this sale, the smartphone was available at just Re. 1 and fortunate buyers could grab hold of it during the Re. 1 flash sale. There were other products including the Poco F1, Redmi Y2, Mi 360-degree security camera and more as a part of the Re. 1 flash sale during the Mi Diwali sale.

    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 11:10 [IST]
