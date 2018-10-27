Xiaomi starts rolling out MIUI 10 update for Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi has finally started rolling out the latest version of its MIUI 10 operating system based on Android for its widely popular Redmi Note 5 Pro. The new update comes with build number v10.0.2.0.OEIMIFH and weighs 152MB in size. Notably, the Redmi Note 5 Pro who have not yet updated their devices to the MIUI 10 will need to download the full update which weighs 597MB in size.

Xiaomi had posted this information on its official MIUI forums. The new update brings a number of tweaks and improvements along with some bug fixes. The changelog posted on the MIUI forum reveals that the new update fixes the issues such as the device getting rebooted after opening the camera app, notifications marked as unimportant while showing up on the lock screen and others.

All the Redmi Note 5 Pro users will start receiving the notifications related to the update when it will be available for the device. However, if in case someone has not received the notification, they can always check for the update manually. In order to check for the update manually, users will need to head to the Settings> System updates> Check for updates. The update is currently being rolled out in a phased manner and will be available soon for the masses.

To recall, the Redmi Note 5 Pro packs a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass on top for screen protection. The smartphone is backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC which is paired with Adreno 509 GPU to take care of the graphics. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in two RAM variants including 4GB and 6GB variant and comes with 64GB of native storage. The built-in storage is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

For imaging, the Redmi Note 5 Pro makes use of a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 12MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary lens. There is a 20MP camera at the front to capture selfies and to make video calls.