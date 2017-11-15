Flipkart Billion Capture+ goes on sale for the first time today

A few days back, Flipkart announced the launch of the Billion Capture+ smartphone priced starting from Rs. 10,999. This smartphone that is designed and engineered by Smartron goes on sale for the first time today.

The Flipkart Billion Capture+ has been announced in two variants - one with 3GB RAM priced at Rs. 10,999 and the other with 4GB RAM priced at Rs. 12,999. the smartphone is also available with enticing offers. Flipkart had already announced that there will be partner offers along with this smartphone for the benefit of the buyers.

First, the Billion Capture+ will be available for sale on EMI starting from Rs. 534 per month for the base variant and Rs. 631 per month for the higher-end variant. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 12,000 on trading in your old smartphone for the two variants of the smartphone.

Along with this, the company is also offering a one-year buyback guarantee. Apparently, if you are purchasing the Flipkart Billion Capture+, the company will guarantee a buyback price when you exchange the device with a newer one on Flipkart. The condition is that the smartphone can be exchanged between six and eight months and you will get a buyback value of Rs. 4,400 and Rs. 5,200 for the 3GB and 4GB variants. If you exchange from nine to twelve months from when you have purchased it, then the buyback price is Rs. 3,520 and Rs. 4,200 for the two variants.

In addition to these offers, Flipkart is also offering an additional 10% instant discount on purchasing the Billion Capture+ using HDFC debit or credit cards. The discount for the Axis Bank Buzz credit card is 5%.

Besides these discounts and offers, the buyers will get free SonyLIV Premium membership for three months, 20% off on their next Billion product purchase, and an additional Rs. 200 off on the Smartbuy Bluetooth speaker.

Flipkart has teamed up with Idea Cellular offering 60GB of free 4G data for free for the prepaid subscribers buying the Billion Capture+ smartphones. Also, they will get a 10-ride Ola Share Pass worth Rs. 249 for free.