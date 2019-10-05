Just In
Flipkart To Sell Redmi 8 With 5,000 mAh Battery Starting October 9
Xiaomi recently confirmed that the Redmi 8 will arrive in India on October 9. Now, just like the majority of the Redmi smartphones, the upcoming model will also be a Flipkart-exclusive. However, one should be able to grab it from Mi Home and Mi.com as well.
The Redmi 8 will be an entry-level phone, likely to be priced less than Rs. 10,000. The smartphone will sit between the Redmi 8A and the Redmi Note 8.
Redmi 8 Specifications
The Redmi 8 flaunts a 6.21-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution and a 2.5D tempered glass protection. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, the same chipset that also powers the Redmi 8A. The phone is likely to run on Android 9 Pie with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.
It is speculated that the phone will be offered in multiple configurations, starting from 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and might go up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Redmi 8 is likely to have a triple-card slot with dual nano SIM slots and a dedicated microSD card slot.
The phone will boast a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor (likely to be the Sony IMX 363 sensor) with an f/1.9 aperture coupled with a 2MP depth sensor. Besides, there will be an 8MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock and 1080p video recording.
A 5,000 mAh battery is likely to power the smartphone, which is 20 percent bigger than its predecessor. Besides, the phone is likely to support 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port just like the Redmi 8A.
Redmi 8 Expected Pricing
The Redmi 7 was launched in 2018 with a starting price of Rs 7,999 and the Redmi 8 is likely to follow the same formula, where the base variant is likely to be priced under Rs. 8,000.
