Redmi 8 Online Listing Reveals Possible Price And Specifications

    By
    |

    Redmi 8A was just unveiled in India last week. Soon after the launch of the budget smartphone, the company's India head Manu Kumar Jain confirmed that the next model in the lineup, Redmi 8, could be launched in India soon. Now, we get to know that the device will also be released in the brand's home market China as well.

    Earlier today, it was confirmed that the Redmi 8 will be launched in India on October 9. Going by the official teasers, the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a 4500mAh battery with a USB Type-C port and fast charging support. Further specifications and pricing have been revealed by a listing on the website of China Telecom.

    Redmi 8 Specifications

    Well, the listing shows that the Redmi 8 will carry the model number M1908C3IC. It is said to sport a 6.21-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and a polycarbonate build. The smartphone is likely to run Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10 custom ROM. The hardware aspects are said to include a Snapdragon 439 SoC teamed up with 4GB/6GB RAM. However, we can expect a 2GB/3GB RAM variant as well.

    For imaging, the Redmi 8 is said to feature dual cameras at the rear comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is expected to be an 8MP sensor. Similar to the Redmi 8A, we can expect a 5000mAh battery to fuel the Redmi 8, which is a major upgrade over the 4000mAh battery powering its predecessor.

    Redmi 8 Expected Price

    The listing shows that the Redmi 8 could be launched in Blue and Green colors. It is likely to be priced around 1599 yuan (approx. Rs. 16,000). However, this pricing is just a placeholder and we can expect it to be a lot cheaper than this as it is an entry-level device. Maybe, a sub-Rs. 10,000 pricing is also possible. We can get further details regarding the Redmi 8 in the coming days as its official launch is slated for next week.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 18:45 [IST]
