    Redmi 8 To Arrive On October 8: 4,500 Battery With Fast Charging On Cards

    Xiaomi is on a roll as the company is launching yet another budget smartphone -- the Redmi 8 on October 8th in India. The Redmi 8 will sit between the Redmi 8A and the Redmi Note 8, offering decent specifications probably under Rs. 10,000 price range.

    Redmi 8 To Arrive On October 8: 4,500 Battery With Fast Charging

     

    Xiaomi India VP, Manu Kumar Jain has officially teased the launch of the Redmi 8, which will probably come with a 4500 mAh battery. It is also expected to support fast charging via a USB Type-C port. Teaser also reveals that the smartphone will have a dual-camera setup.

    Redmi 8 Features And Specifications

    Based on rumors, the Redmi 8 will come with a 6.26-inch IPS display with HD+ resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. To blend with the current trend, the device will have a notch cutout at the top to house the selfie camera.

    An unknown 2GHz octa-core processor will power the smartphone with 2/3/4GB RAM and 32/64GB internal storage. Besides, the phone will also have a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. The device will feature dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

    As per the cameras, the Redmi 8 will have a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. There will be an 8MP selfie camera with support for Face Unlock.

    The smartphone is expected to launch with Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10 skin on top and is likely to receive MIUI 11 update in the coming days.

     

    Redmi 8 Expected Pricing

    The Redmi 7 was launched in India for Rs. 7,999 and the Redmi 8 is expected to come with a similar price tag. It looks like another soft-launch from the company just a few weeks before the unveiling of the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 13:09 [IST]
