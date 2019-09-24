ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available In International Markets

    By
    |

    Redmi Note 8 Pro -- the worlds first smartphone powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T processor is now available in Europe. The company has officially unveiled its latest note in Spain. Compared to Chinese pricing, the device has been priced slightly higher in Europe.

    Just like the Chinese variant, the base variant in Spain also offers 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage for 249 Euros (approx Rs. 19,370). Similarly, there is also a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant for 269 Euros (approx Rs. 20926). The India pricing is expected to match the Chinese pricing, where, the base variant is available for 1399 Yuan (approx Rs. 14,000).

    The smartphone will be available via Xiaomi's online store and Aliexpress. For a limited time, the base variant will retail for 229 Euros.

    Redmi Note 8 Pro Specifications

    The Redmi Note 8 Pro is fitted with a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen, protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Similarly, the back panel is also made out of the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 with 2.5D curved finish. The smartphone is powered by the new gaming-centric chipset, the MediaTek Helio G90T with a maximum CPU clock speed of 2.05GHz paired with ARM Mali-G76 GPU with a clock speed of 800MHz.

    This is also the first Redmi Note series smartphone to boast liquid cooling technology and IP52 water and dust resistance rating. With the liquid cooling technology, the device will sustain the peak performance for a longer duration, says the company.

    The Redmi Note 8 Pro offers a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP 4CM macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Besides, the phone has a 20MP selfie camera with support for pixel binning technology.

    The smartphone is fueled by a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The device runs on Android 9 Pie with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 7:44 [IST]
