Xiaomi To Launch Redmi 8 With 5,000 mAh Battery Soon In India
After launching the Redmi 8A in India, Xiaomi is now planning to launch the Redmi 8 in the country. The company has already confirmed this at the online event of the Redmi 8A.
In fact, Xiaomi India head and VP Manu Jain asks at the end of the event that "What about the Redmi 8, weren't we supposed to launch it today?" then, someone replied, "not today, it is for the next launch." So, this means that the company will launch Redmi 8 soon. However, the company has not revealed the exact date of the launch. On the other hand, the specification of the smartphone was already listed on TENAA, with the model number of M1908C3IC.
Redmi 8 Specifications As Per The Leaks
According to the listing, the smartphone is likely to feature a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. The device will come with a 5,000 mAh battery along with a 10W charger. Besides, the device will come with Snapdragon 439 chipset, paired with 2GB/3GB/4GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB/64GB of ROM, expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. Furthermore, the Redmi 8 will feature a fingerprint scanner at the back.
On the imaging front, the smartphone will have a 12MP and an 8MP sensor along with LED Flash at the back. For selfies, it is expected to come with 8 MP. The leaks also reveal that the smartphone will run on Android 9.0 Pie. On the connectivity front, it will have dual SIM, VoLTE, Bluetooth, and a micro-USB port.
