Nokia 7.2 Expected To Launch With 4GB/6GB RAM Variants

HMD Global earlier stated that it would launch the Nokia 7.2 and the Nokia 6.2 devices at IFA 2019 event, on September 5, in Berlin. Since then we have been coming across several rumors related to the specifications of the two Nokia phones. While the Nokia 7.2 was earlier spotted with 6GB RAM module, a fresh leak on Geekbench reveals that the handset will also have a 4GB RAM option.

According To The Listing

The Nokia 7.2, named as "Daredevil" has been listed on Geekbench with a single and a multiple scores of 1597 and 5204, respectively. The listing shows that the phone will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It is spotted with an octa-core processor clocked at 1.84GHz.

Rumored Specifications Of Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2

The Nokia 7.2 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR 10 support, and a waterdrop notch. It is rumored to get powered either by the Snapdragon 660 or the Snapdragon 710 SoC. It would have a triple rear camera module aligned in a circle. Out of the three, one sensor is likely to be a 48MP. It is believed to arrive with a 64GB/128GB storage option.

The handset is expected to have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. And, it might pack a 3500 mAh battery with Qualcomm's Quick Charge technology. The rumors suggest that the mobile phone will launch in Ice Blue, Forest Green, Charcoal Black colors.

Whereas, the Nokia 6.2 might have a 6-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, and a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP rear camera setup. It is said to come with Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity options. The phone is supposed to come in Ice Blue, Forest Green, and Charcoal Black colors.

Other Nokia Phones

Recently, there was a leak from the distributor database that showed the Nokia 110 (2019) and 2720 (2019) smartphones. Going with rumors, the HMD Global is also likely to unveil these two devices at the upcoming IFA event.

