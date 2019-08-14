Galaxy Note 10 Series India Launch Confirmed On August 20: Pre-Orders Live Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung officially unveiled its flagship smartphone series - the Galaxy Note 10 at its Unpacked event, earlier this month. While the smartphone is already up for pre-orders, the company has announced its official launch next week in India. Details are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India Launch And Pricing Details:

Samsung has scheduled the Galaxy Note 10 launch on August 20 and the event will be held in Bangalore. Notably, both the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+ will be available for sale starting August 23. As for the pricing, the Galaxy Note 10 has been priced at Rs. 69,999, while the Note 10+ at Rs. 79,999.

Also, there is a high-end variant of the Galaxy Note 10+ which comes with 512GB storage and is priced at Rs. 89,999. If you are pre-booking any of the handsets, you will get the option to buy the Galaxy Watch Active for just Rs. 9,999 instead of its original Rs. 19,990 price label.

You can pre-order the device from online stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Tata CliQ and also at the offline stores. You can choose from Aura Red, Aura Black, Aura Glow, Aura White colors.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Key Specifications And Features:

Both the handsets are equipped with top-of-the-line hardware such as an FHD+ display with an in-display fingerprint reader, a premium chipset, and multiple camera sensors. While the standard Galaxy Note 10 sports a 6.3-inch panel, the Note 10+ variant ships with a 6.8-inch display.

For optics, the Note 10 features triple rear cameras with 12MP+ 12MP+ 16MP sensors.

Whereas the Note 10+ packs the same lenses as the standard variants but has an additional ToF sensor. There is a 10MP camera for selfies and video calling. Both the smartphones are powered by an Exynos 9825 SoC with up to 8GB RAM. They ship with Android Pie-based One UI interface and are backed by a 3500 mAh battery with wireless and fast charging support.

Best Mobiles in India