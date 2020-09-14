Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Confirmed To Launch On September 23 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After so many rumors, Samsung has finally revealed that the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE will take place on September 23 at the new Galaxy Unpacked event. The official invite reads 'Unpacked for Every Fan', suggesting the launch of the Galaxy S20 FE. The handset will be the successor to the S10 Lite which was launched earlier this year. Recently, the handset spotted on TENNA with its key specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Expected Features

Starting with the display, the handset is said to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel. It is expected to measure around 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm. The display will offer a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Further, it said to come with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the display will protect by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The handset is also said to available in 4G and 5G variants.

Under the hood, the Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset is likely to handle the processing in the USA, while the Exynos 990 SoC chipset will be available for other regions. The processor is said to couple with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. In terms of battery, it will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Coming to the optics, the Galaxy S20 FE said to pack a triple rear camera setup which will offer a 12MP wide lens, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto camera. For selfie, it is likely to flaunt a 32MP camera.

Talking about the color variants, the handset is expected to come in Cloud Navy and Cloud Lavender color options as per tipster Evan Blass. In addition, a leak suggests the phone might come in white, red, green, blue, orange, lavender, and green colors as well. However, these color options might be available in specific regions.

