Samsung Galaxy S20 FE TENAA Listing Reveals Key Specs

Samsung appears to be all set to unveil the Galaxy S20 FE sometime soon. Recently, we came across the leaked renders and complete specifications of this smartphone. Now, the device has appeared on the Chinese certification database TENAA revealing what we can expect from it. Besides this, it has also appeared on the NBTC certification listing.

Given that the smartphone has surfaced on the certification listings, we can expect it to see the light of the day sometime soon. Moreover, the leaked specifications make us believe that the previously leaked specifications could be authentic.

Samsung Galaxy FE 2020 TENAA Listing

As per the TENAA certification listing, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE could arrive with the model number SM-G7810 and it is said to be a 5G variant. Besides this, the upcoming Samsung smartphone is also said to be launched in a 4G variant. It also hints that the Galaxy S20 FE might arrive with a 6.5-inch display that could probably be an AMOLED display and get the power from a capacious 4500mAh battery. Furthermore, it notes that the smartphone might measure around 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm.

Samsung Galaxy FE 2020 Rumored Specs

From the previously leaked specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G variant is likely to use an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC in the US and an in-house Exynos 990 SoC in the global markets. And, the 5G variant is claimed to us the Snapdragon chipset in all the markets. This processor is believed to be teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

For imaging, the Galaxy S20 FE is said to arrive with a triple-camera setup at its rear comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle secondary lens and an 8MP tertiary telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The other notable aspect of the smartphone is the rumor of a 32MP selfie camera sensor.

As of now, this is what we know about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Further details regarding the smartphone are not known and we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the same from the company.

