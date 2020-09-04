Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With 15W Charging Spotted On 3C Certification News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to arrive by the end of this month or early next month. Recently, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G has been spotted on the 3C authority database, suggesting an imminent launch. The handset is said to come with different connectivity in different markets.

As per the previous report, the handset will carry a model number of SM-G781. The Chinese variant of the phone with 5G connectivity has recently received the 3C certification with the model number of SM-G7810.

The China variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is said to pack 15W charging technology which has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG listing with a model number of EP-TA20. The charger is expected to support up to 9V/1.67A charging speed. In addition, the other country variants of the handset also have received Bluetooth SIG certification.

Everything We Know So Far About Galaxy S20 FE

The Galaxy S20 FE will adorn an Infinity-O S-AMOLED display of 6.5 inches. It is expected to support Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The company might use the Snapdragon 865 chipset to power the handset. The India variant of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to pack the Exynos 990 chipset.

Speaking of optics, it said to offer a triple camera module at the rear which will be equipped with a 12MP Sony IMX555 sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and lastly a 12MP telephoto sensor. Earlier it reportedly to feature an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It is better to take as a hint until the company confirms anything. Upfront, it is likely to flaunt a 32MP sensor and it also said to come an IP68 certified for the water-resistant.

The device is expected to ship with One UI 2.5 based Android 10 OS and will pack a 4,500 mAh battery. Besides, it will available in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

The device is likely to offer various colors such as navy, lavender, sky green, red, white, and orange. As of now, there are no details regarding the exact launch date.

Best Mobiles in India