Galaxy S22 Series Is Powered By Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 In India: Officially Confirmed

Samsung India and Qualcomm India have officially confirmed that the Indian iteration of the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. This makes Samsung the first OEM to launch a smartphone with the latest flagship silicon.

Most of the flagship smartphones from Samsung featured an Exynos processor. This time around, the Galaxy S22 will get the Qualcomm treatment just like the markets like the US and other Asian countries. Although it looks like a big deal for some, there are a few drawbacks as well.

Exynos 2200 Might Have Better GPU

When it comes to CPU processing, the Exynos variants always performed on par with their Qualcomm counterparts and only failed to match the GPU performance. This time around, the Exynos 2200 with the RDNA2 based GPU could have actually outperformed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Both the Exynos 2200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC are based on the same 4nm architecture, hence, the Galaxy S22 with the Exynos 2200 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 are likely to be equally powerful and power-efficient as they are fabbed by Samsung.

Earlier leaks suggested that just the Galaxy S22 Ultra might get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 treatment in India. However, the tweets from both brands have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 which includes the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Is There A Difference Between The Two

As of now, the Exynos 2200 SoC-powered Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to be limited to Europe while the rest of the world including India will receive the Qualcomm variant. When it comes to the rest of the specifications, both phones will be identical to each other.

Over the years, the Qualcomm variant seems to deliver better battery life when compared to the Exynos variant. The saga is expected to continue this year due to the better optimizations on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. On top of that, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Galaxy S22 will also get features like Qualcomm FastConnect for improved Bluetooth and WiFi connectivity.

