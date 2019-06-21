ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 7 Pro To Offer Better Gaming Performance With Game Turbo

    Xiaomi's Poco F1 is one of the first smartphones from the company to receive Game Turbo Mode in India, which further enhances the overall gaming experience of the smartphone. Now, Xiaomi has officially confirmed that the company will release an update to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which will introduce the Game Turbo Mode for the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro To Offer Better Gaming Performance With Game Turbo

     

    The company has now shared a post on Weibo, which confirms that the Game Turbo Mode will be available for the Redmi Note 7 Pro in China. As of now, there is no information on the rollout of the Game Turbo Mode for the Indian variant of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

    What Is Game Turbo Mode?

    As the name claims, Game Turbo Mode is a special mode for Xiaomi smartphones, which will improve the gaming experience of the smartphone. The feature channelizes CPU, GPU, and RAM for the game that is opened on the smartphone.

    While gaming in a normal mode, other apps (which are open in the background) will consume a bit of CPU, GPU, and RAM resources, which could lead to sluggish gaming. With the Game Turbo Mode, the smartphone will allocate all the resources to the app/game that is openeed on the smartphone, which results in the best possible gaming experience on the smartphone.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro Quick Specs

    The Redmi Note 7 Pro is a sort of flagship mid-tier smartphone from the company with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. At the front, the device has a 13 MP front-facing selfie camera with support for 4K video recording @30fps, and the Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the most affordable smartphones available in India which supports 4K video recording for the selfie camera.

     

    What Do We Think About The Game Turbo Mode?

    Game Turbo Mode will definitely help the smartphone to offer better gaming experience, especially on smartphones which are powered by the potent chipsets. As of now, companies like Huawei, HONOR, OnePlus, And Xiaomi have already launched a lot of smartphones with support for Gaming Mode (with different marketing name). It looks like more and more smartphone OEMs are expected to release an update for smartphones, which should improve the gaming experience.

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 13:39 [IST]
