Get exciting discount offers on Honor devices at Flipkart starting 27 August

Honor 10:

The first device eligible for the Honor sale is the company's flagship offering Honor 10. The Honor 10 packs some top-end features under its sleeves. The smartphone comes with an original price tag of Rs 32,999; however, as a part of ‘The Great Honor Sale' users can get their hands on the flagship device for RS 27,999. Honor 10 will be available at a discount of Rs 5,000, and at this price range, this is a perfect deal.

Honor 9i:

The second Honor smartphone which is up for sale is the Honor 9i. The Honor 9i is the company's mid-range smartphone which also packs some nifty features under its sleeves. While the Honor 9i comes with an original price tag of Rs 15,999, users can avail a discount of Rs 3,000. After the discount, the device will be available at a price tag of Rs 12,999.

Honor 9 Lite:

The Honor Lite is among the best selling devices in India. The device packs some powerful set of hardware and specifications. The device features a sleek design and is available in two different RAM and storage variants i.e 3GB RAM+32GB internal storage, and 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage. As a part of ‘The Great Honor Sale,' the Honor 9 Lite with 4GB+64Gb internal storage variant will be available at an exchange value of Rs 3,000.

In order to avail this offer, users will need to exchange their old smartphone whose exchange value is Rs 2,000. Upon exchanging the device users will get an additional discount of Rs 3,000. Thus the total exchange discount which the users can avail on the Honor 9 Lite will be Rs 5,000.

Honor 9N:

The Honor 9N is the latest offering from Honor and the device will also be up for sale during the ‘The Great Honor Sale'. Users can grab the Honor 9N's 4GB+64GB and the 4GB+128GB variant at discount beginning 25th August midnight, whereas, the 3GB+32GB variant will be available via flash sale from August 28 starting 12:00 noon. Honor will be hosting a weekly flash sale of the Honor 9N's low-end variant every Tuesday on Flipkart.