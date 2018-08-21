Honor confirms its upcoming 8X smartphone in an official teaser

Honor has officially confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will be the Honor 8X. The company has posted a teaser says that the phone will be beyond imagination. Hinting at the phone's large screen the company says it will break all the limits this time.

The leaser poster was posted on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. While looking at the teaser we can safely say that the phone will see its official launch very soon.

Earlier the phone was spotted on TENAA listing with model number ARE-AL00. The listing suggests that the phone will come with a 7.12-inch Full HD+ display with the resolution of 2244×1080 pixels. The display will come with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 along with a 2.5D curved glass.

Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the 8X is expected to feature a dual camera module on the back with the combination of a 16MP rear camera with LED flash, and 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the smartphone is said to have an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone will offer 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS. It will come with a hybrid dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD). The fingerprint sensor is expected to be mounted on the rear panel of the smartphone. The dimensions of the phone will be 177.57×86.24×8.13mm and it will weigh around 210g.

The Honor 8X is expected to be fueled by a 5000mAh or 4900mAh (min) battery. The smartphone will be expected to run on Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2.

The Honor 8X is expected to come in Blue, Black and Red color options. There are chances that the smartphone could go, official, later this month or maybe early next month.