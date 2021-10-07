Get Free AirPods With iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini Today: Here's How To Grab This Deal News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple has brought a new deal for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini buyers. One can get a free pair of AirPods when you buy a new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Mini. The deal starts today and can be purchased at the Apple India store. Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 12 deal with the AirPods.

How To Get Free AirPods?

Any iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini purchase starting today will get you a free pair of AirPods. The deal begins today, October 7, and will run until November 4 as part of the upcoming festive deals. The standard AirPods will come free with a charging case for all iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini buyers.

Do note, this deal is available only on the Apple India store. Additionally, Apple is offering free personalized engraving on selected products as part of the Diwali festive celebrations. The engraving will be of emojis or text in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu will be available for AirPods, and English engraving will be available for iPad and Apple Pencil.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini Purchase

Presently, the Apple India store offers the iPhone 12 from Rs. 65,900 for the base 64GB model. The 128GB and the 256GB models are available for Rs. 70,900 and Rs. 80,900, respectively. The compact iPhone 12 Mini starts from Rs. 59,900 for the base model of 64GB. The 128GB and 256GB models are priced at Rs. 64,900 and Rs. 74,900, respectively. If you have an older iPhone that you wish to trade-in, you can get it at a discounted price at the Apple India store.

Free AirPods Deal: Is It Worth It?

The aforementioned pricing is what's available on the official Apple store. Presently, the Amazon Great Indian Sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are offering an even better price cut deal on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. In fact, the iPhone 12 Mini can be bought starting from Rs. 33,999 at the Flipkart sale.

This effectively brings down the price of the iPhone 12 Mini with more than a 50 percent discount. The Apple festive deal with the AirPods is surely interesting, especially if you're getting earbuds worth Rs. 14,900 for free. However, if you're looking for just the iPhone - then the Amazon and Flipkart sales are a better deal.

