Gionee M12 With 48MP Quad Rear Cameras Announced: Price, Specs And More

Back in September this year, the Chinese smartphone brand Gionee announced the Gionee M12 Pro in its home market. This smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC. Following the same, the Gionee M12 has been unveiled in Nigeria. Notably, this is a budget smartphone and comes in just chipset versions.

Gionee M12 Pricing

The Gionee M12 is available via an online retailer in Nigeria, Jumia in two variants. One of the variant features a Helio A22 chipset priced at NGN 75,000 (approx. Rs. 14,500) and the other with a Helio P22 chipset priced at NGN 85,000 (approx. Rs. 16,500). The smartphone is available in Magic Green and Dazzling Black in the country. It remains to be seen if the Gionee M12 will be launched in the other global markets or not.

Gionee M12 Specifications

Talking about specifications, the Gionee M12 makes use of a 6.55-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 91% and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen has a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner to house the 16MP selfie camera sensor.

At the rear, the Gionee M12 makes use of a triple-camera arrangement with the three sensors stacked vertically. These include a 48MP primary Samsung GD1 lens with an aperture of f/1.79, a 5MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with a 115-degree field of view, and two 2MP auxiliary lenses. The device runs Android 10 OS out-of-the-box with no word regarding updates and a microSD card slot for further expansion.

Under its hood, the Gionee M12 variant featuring Helio A22 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and a Helio P22 chipset makes use of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The other aspects of the device include a 5100mAh battery with support for 10W charging, standard connectivity aspects dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

