Google Assistant is coming to tablets and Android phones with Lollipop 5.0

Google Assistant is already available across a number of devices like phones, speakers, and watches. However, Google has some good news for tablet owners. The search giant is now bringing the Assistant to Android tablets running Android 7.0 Nougat and 6.0 Marshmallow. Interestingly, the company is also bringing Google Assistant to phones running 5.0 Lollipop.

With the Google Assistant now on tablets, users can interact and even get help throughout their day. They can use the Assistant to further set reminders, add to their shopping list (and see that same list on your phone later), control their smart devices like plugs and lights, ask about the weather and more.

For Android tablets running Nougat and Marshmallow, the Google Assistant on tablets will be rolling out over the coming week to users with their device language set to English in the U.S.

Likewise, Google Assistant for Android 5.0 Lollipop has started to roll out for users who have set their language to English in countries including U.S., UK, India, Australia, Canada, and Singapore, as well as in Spanish in the U.S., Mexico, and Spain. It's also rolling out to users in Italy, Japan, Germany, Brazil, and Korea.

"Earlier this year we first brought the Assistant to Android 6.0 Marshmallow and higher with Google Play Services. Today, we're adding Android 5.0 Lollipop to the mix, so even more users can get help from the Google Assistant," Google said in its blog post.

Once users get the update and opt-in, they will see an Assistant app icon in their "All apps" list.

Just to recall, Google Assistant made its debut in May 2016 and has since seen a ton of upgrades in the form of features and optimizations. From what we have heard so far, a special edition of Google Assistant is also being developed for JioPhone.

Meanwhile, Android version distribution data reveals that Google Assistant should be available to around 80 percent of active Android devices in the world with billions of users now availing the feature.

In any case, if you own any of the devices and are getting this feature do let us know what will you ask your Assistant first?