Google Might Launch Google Pixel 7 In India; New Pixel Smartphone Spotted On BIS News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google launched the Pixel 6 series smartphones back in October last year. Although, the brand did not launch these handsets in the Indian market. Now, Google is gearing up to launch the Pixel 7 series smartphones. It seems one of the smartphones of the Pixel 7 series might launch in India. In the latest development, a Google Pixel series device has been spotted on the BIS listing which is speculated to be part of the Google Pixel 7 lineup.

Google Pixel 7 Launching In India?

MySmartPrice spotted a Pixel device on the BIS certification website, carrying a model number of GX7AS. Separately, a Xiaomi UI report revealed that the model number GX7AS will be produced in three sets and these devices are said to be the Google Pixel 7.

The upcoming Pixel 7 series is expected to include three models- Pixel 7a, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. There is no official word on this. So, it will be better to this piece of info with a pinch of salt.

Google Pixel 7 Expected Features

The renders of the upcoming Pixel 7 recently appeared online. The smartphone is said to feature a bigger battery compared to the precursor Pixel 6. It is rumored to run a new Tensor chip which might be paired with up to 512GB onboard storage option. Besides, the Google Pixel 7 is said to be slightly smaller than the Pixel 6, measuring 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7 mm, while the Pixel 6 measures 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm.

On the other hand, the renders of the Pixel Pro were also revealed online. The Pro variant is expected to flaunt the same design as the predecessor. The phone is tipped to come in two color options and there will be a cutout at the front side housing the selfie camera.

At the rear, the phone could feature a triple camera setup along with an LED flash. Moreover, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is rumored to come with a 6.7 or 6.8-inch display. It will measure 163×76.6×8.7 mm and there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As far as the launch is concerned, the Pixel 7 series is also expected to follow the same launch timeline as the Pixel 6 series. This means the smartphones will go official by October.

Google Pixel 6a Also Coming

Ahead of the Pixel 7 series launch, Google is likely to bring the successor of the Pixel 5a dubbed the Pixel 6a. Google is yet to confirm the launch date or timeline officially. However, Max Jambor claimed the launch of the Pixel 6a might take place in May. In terms of features, the Pixel 6a is said to have a similar design as the Pixel 6 series. It will also use the same Tensor processor under its hood.

Other features are tipped to include a 5,000 mAh battery, a 6.2-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and so on. At the same time, Google might announce its first-ever Pixel smartwatch.

Best Mobiles in India