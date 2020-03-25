Google, Nokia, And LG Might Not Launch Phones With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC News oi-Vivek

With the launch of Snapdragon 865 SoC, Qualcomm started to push 5G aggressively, where the manufacturers were made to buy the Snapdragon X55 5G modem in addition to the chipset, increasing the overall price compared to the previous generation of flagship smartphone chipset.

It looks some of the OEMs have decided to skip Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC on their upcoming smartphones to reduce the price of the smartphone. Phone makers like Google, Nokia, and LG seem to opt for other chipsets over the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

As per the leaks, the upcoming flagship smartphones from Google -- Pixel 5 and the Pixel 5 XL are likely to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, which is, again, a 5G chipset but costs less than the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Similarly, the newly launched Nokia 8.3 also uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G chipset, and the cost factor could be the reason for opting for the aforementioned chipset.

Price Of Flagship Smartphone Is Going Up

Other than a few folding smartphones, most of them look similar to the previous generation devices with a slight improvement in camera and performance aspects. However, the prices of these flagship smartphones have been going exponentially up, mainly due to the increase in the price of the chipset.

When it comes to flagship smartphones, most of the OEMs, including Samsung, OnePlus, LG, Google, Sony, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Realme use the latest processor from Qualcomm, this year it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

By opting for a mid-tier chipset like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 or the Snapdragon 765G, the smartphone makers will be able to reduce the overall price of the phone by at least $100.

However, this does come with a bit of compromise as the Snapdragon 765 is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 865 in terms of CPU, GPU, or the image processing.

