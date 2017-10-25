Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL to be Flipkart exclusive: Pre-order starts from Oct 26

Flipkart and Google have come together yet again this year to launch the much-awaited Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 in India. The Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will be exclusively available online on Flipkart. The pre-orders will commence on 26th October at 12:00 am and deliveries for the same will begin from 1st November. Customers can get their hands on to the brand new Pixel 2 and experience the new world through Google's lens.

As for the pricing, Google Pixel 2 will be priced at Rs. 61,000 for the 64 GB variant and Rs. 70,000 for the 128 GB. Pixel 2 XL 64 GB will cost Rs. 73,000 and Pixel 2 XL 128 GB will be available for Rs. 82,000.

Apart from this, the company has also announced exclusive pre-order offers which will be available only on Flipkart. Consumers who pre-order the smartphone will get free Sennheiser Headset worth Rs.11,990 (T&C Apply). Further, they will be eligible for Rs. 8,000 cashback on EMI transactions done with HDFC Bank Credit cards. There is a guaranteed 50 percent Buyback Value if users want to upgrade their old Pixel devices (T&C Apply) and there is an extra Rs. 5,000 off on exchange of select phone models. The company is also offering No-Cost EMI starting at Rs. 3,389 per month.

In addition to this, Flipkart has also planned to give away the Google Daydream View 2 - new VR headset for five selected winners of the social media contest that is running on Facebook which ends on 25th October. Selected lucky few customers will also stand the chance to get the special packaging box designed by Google during the deliveries.

The two new devices as per the company will offer improved cameras, better build quality, water resistance feature, and a new bezel-free design similar to the Galaxy S8. If you want the full description you can click here or you can also check out the top features of the new Pixel 2 devices here.