Google Pixel 3 gets eSIM support in India with Jio, Airtel

Pixel 3 will soon get eSIM support in India.

    Recently, Google announced that it is bringing the eSIM support for Pixel 3 with the support of more carriers all over the world. In India, Reliance Jio and Airtel will provide the eSIM support for the latest Pixel smartphone.

    Google pioneered the eSIM technology with its yesteryear model - Pixel 2. Soon, it is expected to become common among several Android smartphones, Wear OS smartwatches and Chromebooks.

    A couple of months back, Apple bet Google and introduced the eSIM support for its iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch. Even Apple made this possible with Reliance Jio and Airtel. As of now, only these telcos provide eSIM technology in the country. Vodafone Idea and BSNL users cannot enjoy the benefit as of now.

     

    eSIM support coming soon

    Though Google announced the eSIM support for the Pixel 3, it hasn't mentioned any specific time we can expect the same. It was announced that this support will be brought in the coming months. However, users of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in Germany are likely to get this support soon.

    In its official blog post, Kerrie Lenhart Hogan, Director, Partnerships at Google stated: "If you're in Germany, look out for the ability to purchase Pixel 3 with eSIM functionality from Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone soon."

    With the support for eSIM, the company states that it can offer a consistent and simple experience to the users across the ecosystem. It added that they are creating a programme, which will allow Android device makers build eSIM capable smartphones in the future. Notably, Google is touted to be the first major smartphone maker to support inbuilt eSIMs with the Project Fi support.

    Google Pixel 3 price in India

    Google Pixel 3 was launched in two variants - a base variant with 64GB storage space and a high-end variant with 128GB storage space. These models are priced at Rs. 71,000 and Rs. 80,000 in the country. On the other hand, the Pixel 3 XL is available in 64GB and 128GB variants and is priced at Rs. 83,000 and Rs. 92,000 respectively.

     

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 13:00 [IST]
