Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL sales go live in India on Flipkart

Google has launched its flagship offerings the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL in its 'Made By Google' event held in New York on October 9. The smartphones were already up for pre-orders in India from October 11 on Flipkart, and now both the smartphones' sales have gone live with a starting price tag of Rs 71,000. Interested user can grab a brand new Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL from the e-commerce giant Flipkart or via other online as well as offline retail stores. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL packs top-of-the-line features including Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual-front cameras and support for wireless charging and others.

As mentioned above, the smartphones' sales have already gone live on Flipkart starting today and will be available via offline retailers as well. As for the pricing, Google Pixel 3 comes with a price tag of Rs 71,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs 80,000 for the 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 3XL is priced at Rs 83,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs 92,000 for the 128GB variant. Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 Xl are available in two color variants including Clearly White, Just Black, and Not Pink colors.

A recent report had suggested that the Pixel 3 duo will be bundled along with a Google Home Mini speaker. This was suggested by a smartphone retailed called Mahesh Telecom who had said that the users who will exchange their old Pixel or Nexus will get the Google Home Mini. However, the offer appears to be valid until November 7 and can be availed at select offline retail stores.

In addition to this, the consumers who are making purchases using HDFC Bank credit or debit card will get a 5 percent instant cashback along with no-cost EMI options for up to 18 months. So if you want to update to Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL as your daily driver you can visit Flipkart or any nearby retail stores.

To recall, the Pixel 3 packs a 5.5-inch full HD+ flexible OLED panel which has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The Pixel 3 XL sports a bigger 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED panel with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. Powering both the smartphone's is a Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The Pixel 3 is backed by a 2,915mAh battery, whereas, the Pixel 3 XL is powered by a decent 3,430mAh battery.