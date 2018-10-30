Google to offer free Home Mini speaker with every Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL purchase

Google had launched its flagship smartphones the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in the 'Made By Google' event held in New York on October 9. Both the smartphones are yet to be available in India and the pre-orders have already gone live. Now, a new report has surfaced over the web which suggests that the users who will be purchasing the flagship device by Google will also get a free Google Home mini speaker.

As per some reports over the web, a retailer called Mahesh telecom has revealed this information in a tweet. The retailer has tweeted an image related to the information on the sale of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL in India. As per the tweeted image, the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL will be available in the country between November 1 and November 7. It is worth noticing the fact that the Pixel 3 offer notice does not reveal any information as to where this sale offer will be applicable. However, the listing does notes availability in 'select stores'. Google is still to make any official comment on this.

Besides, the image shared by Mahesh Telecom on Twitter further reveals that the users who already own an older Pixel or Nexus device will be able to avail the free Google Home mini offer on the purchase of Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL. The availability of this offer will depend on the stock available with the retailer and the users who are purchasing a brand new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will get the free digital speaker at the time of the sale.

As mentioned earlier the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL sales will go live from November 1 in India. As for the pricing, the Pixel 3 will be available with a price tag of Rs 71,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs 80,000 for the 128GB variant. On the other hand, the Pixel 3 XL will retail at Rs 83,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs 92,000 for the 128GB variant. The smartphones will be available in Just Black, Clearly White and Not Pink color variants.