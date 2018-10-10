ENGLISH

Google Pixel 3 and 3XL India price, pre-orders and launch offer

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL made available with an enhanced camera and other features. Here is the price, offer and pre-order details on the smartphone.

    Google on October 10 has officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphones the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3XL. The company made the smartphone official during its 'Made by Google event 2018'. The smartphones launched with a 5.5-inch display and 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED displays respectively. This time also the Pixel smartphone didn't sport a dual rear camera, but it does come with a powerful single camera with some exclusive camera features.

    At the event, the search giant Google announced that the Pixel 3 will come with a starting price of $799 and the Pixel 3XL will start at $899. The company has also revealed the Indian pricing and availability.

    Pixel 3 and 3XL Indian price 

    According to Google, the Pixel 3 will come with a price tag of Rs 71,000 for the 64GB storage variant, and the 128GB model will cost you Rs 80,000 in the Indian smartphone market. On the other hand, the bigger sibling with 64GB will cost you Rs 83,000 and the 128GB variant will be listed for Rs 92,000.

    Along with the Pixel smartphones, the company has also added something which the company called the fastest wireless charger ever, the Pixel Stand. Google Pixel Stand is going to be available in India for Rs 6,900. The smartphone will be up for pre-orders from October 11, 2018. You can pre-book the phone on Flipkart, Airtel's online store, and offline partners including Reliance Digital and Croma. The phone will be up for sale from November 1, 2018.

    Launch offers on Pixel 3 and 3XL

    Under the launch offer, Flipkart is also offering the smartphone with no-cost EMI option which starts at Rs 3,944 per month for 18 months. The e-commerce site is also giving 50 percent buyback guarantee within 12 months. HDFC bank credit and debit card holders can avail a discount of Rs 5000, and there is an extra discount of Rs 4000 on an exchange.

    So if you're interested in the Google flagship then be ready to pre-order your smartphone. And do select the color which you want, because this time the company has also added a new color known as 'Not Pink'.

