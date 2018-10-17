Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL up for pre-order on Airtel Online Store

Airtel has announced that the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are available on its online store. Interested buyers can pre-order the latest Google flagship smartphones from today via the Airtel Online Store (www.airtel.in/onlinestore). And, the shipping will debut on November 3.

Airtel has made it easier for Google fans to buy the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL by offering these phones at affordable down payments and convenient EMI payment options. Notably, these phones come with inbuilt postpaid plans including benefits such as unlimited calling, bundled content and ample data.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL price in India

Google unveiled the latest Pixel smartphones at an event last week in New York City. The Pixel 3 is priced starting Rs. 71,000 and the Pixel 3 XL price starts at Rs. 83,000). These phones went on pre-order on October 11 and the sale will debut on November 1 in the country. Buyers can get these phones via Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Poorvika or any other leading retailer.

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL on Airtel Online Store

As mentioned above, Airtel Online Store offers these smartphones with bundled data, voice calling and other benefits. And, it also provides EMI payment options making these phones affordable for buyers.

Going by the same, the Pixel 3 64GB variant can be purchased for a down payment of Rs. 17,000 and 18 EMIs of Rs. 3,499 per month. The Pixel 3 XL 64GB variant can be bought for Rs. 20,000 down payment and Rs. 3,999 per month for 18 months. The 128GB variant of Google Pixel 3 XL can be purchased for Rs. 29,000 down payment and 18 EMIs of Rs. 3,999 per month.

Inbuilt Airtel plan benefits

Talking about the inbuilt Airtel postpaid plan benefits, customers will get free Netflix subscription for 3 months worth Rs. 1,500, 100GB of data per month along with the rollover facility, unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls, free Amazon Prime subscription for a year, and free Airtel Secure subscription.

How to pre-order a Pixel smartphone on Airtel Online Store

In order to pre-order the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL or any other smartphone on the Airtel Online Store, buyers should follow the steps given below.

Visit www.airtel.in/onlinestore/product-list and select the desired device.

Check for the eligibility and instant loan approval. Proceed by making the down payment.

The smartphone will be delivered to the shipping address mentioned during the purchase.

Once the inbuilt postpaid plan is activated, users can enjoy the benefits of the Airtel plan.

Airtel has partnered with HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Clix Capital and Seynse Technologies in order to provide a seamless digital experience on its Online Store.