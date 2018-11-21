ENGLISH

Google Pixel 3 latest software glitch disables the camera app

Google Pixel 3 owner is once again facing a problem with their smartphones. This time the users are unable to open the camera app due to some software glitch.

    Google Launched its latest flagship smartphone a few weeks back the Pixel 3, but it seems the owners of the Pixel 3 has started noticing some problem with the smartphone. Owners are complaining that a bug is preventing them to open the camera app. According to users, they are getting a 'fatal error' or 'can't connect to camera'. The same error was also shown while using the camera with a third-party camera app. The bug was first reported by Engadget, it is still not clear what is the reason behind the problem.

    But according to the report, rebooting the device fixes the issue but the bug comes back when the camera in apps like Android Messages or Facebook is used. Currently, there is no solution for this bug and Google has not acknowledged the issue so far.

    The company might release a security update to fix the bug. The company denied replacement of the device to its users.

    Google Pixel 3 latest software glitch disables the camera app

    Just to recall, earlier it has been reported that the Google Pixel 3 XL owners are witnessing a second software notch on the display. This software notch was popping up on various part of the screen, and annoying the users.

    Many Pixel 3 XL owners had posted pictures of two notch on Twitter and Reddit. However, the issue was gone with rebooting the device, and later Google has also fixed the issue with an update. So in this new case of bug also we can expect the same, a new update which will resolve the problem. But Google needs to come with the fix soon because the camera is the signature feature of Pixel smartphones.

     

    Also Read: Google to soon bring a fix for Pixel 3 memory management bug

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
