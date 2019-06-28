Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Massive Discount – Available At Up To Rs. 28,000 Off News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

If you are in plans to upgrade to a Google Pixel smartphone, then you need to know that this is the right time to get your hands on one. Currently, the online retailers Amazon and Flipkart are providing attractive discounts on these yesteryear Pixel smartphones.

Announced in October 2018, both the smartphones were launched in India the same month. The Pixel 3 comes in two variants. The 64GB storage variant was launched for Rs. 71,000 and the 128GB storage variant was launched for Rs. 80,000. On the other hand, the Pixel 3 XL variants with 64GB and 128GB storage space were launched for Rs. 83,000 and Rs. 92,000 respectively.

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Massive Discount

As mentioned above, there is a massive discount on the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. These devices get up to Rs. 28,000 discount making them interesting purchases right now. Going by the same, the Google Pixel 3 variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space is available for Rs. 52,499 on Flipkafrt and Rs. 56,840 on Amazon. And, the variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space is available for Rs. 58,999 on Flipkart and Rs. 58,990 on Amazon.

When it comes to Google Pixel 3 XL, the base variant is priced at Rs. 54,999 on Flipkart and Rs. 58,400 on Amazon, Likewise, the high-end variant of the Google Pixel 3 XL is available for Rs. 65,999 on Flipkart and Rs. 76,990 on Amazon.

Should You Buy Google Pixel 3, 3 XL Now?

Both the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones were launched back in October last year. Both these smartphones are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and support HDR as well. The Google Pixel 3 smartphones come with a single 12MP camera sensor at the rear and comes with features such as autofocus, dual pixel phase detection, OIS, EIS, flicker and spectral sensor and more. Also, there are two selfie camera sensors at the front - a standard lens and a wide-angle lens. The upgraded Pixel 3 XL has wireless charging and IP68 water and dust resistant certification.

Having said that the yesteryear flagship smartphones are available at a massive discount of up to Rs. 28,000, this is definitely a steal for the Pixel fans. So, do not miss this chance if you want to buy a Google Pixel smartphone.

