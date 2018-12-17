Google Pixel 3 up for sale for Rs. 63,107 via Paytm Mall

If you are interested in buying the latest Google flagship smartphone - the Google Pixel 3, then this is the right time. This holiday season, you can buy this smartphone at nearly a discount of Rs. 8,000 on its original pricing via Paytm Mall. This comes soon after the announcement of the referral program.

Google Pixel 3 discount

Well, if you opt for the base variant of the Google Pixel 3, which was launched in India in October for Rs. 71,000, you can get it for as low as Rs. 63,107 during the sale on Paytm Mall.

The e-commerce platform offers an initial discount on this model taking it down to Rs. 66,428. In addition to this discount, you can use the coupon SAVE5 to get an additional 5% discount, which offers an additional discount of Rs 3,321 over the already discounted pricing. Effectively, you will get the smartphone for Rs. 63,107. This offer is applicable on both the website and app of Paytm Mall.

Google Pixel 3 specifications

To recap, Google Pixel 3 bestows a 5.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection at its back. The rear of the smartphone sports a dual tone design and has a soft finish at its bottom.

On the hardware front, the Google smartphone makes use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC teamed up with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of default storage space. It makes use of the Pixel Visual Core, which helps in photography. Also, there is Titan M security module for safe transactions and secure biometric authentication.

When it comes to the imaging department, the Google Pixel 3 flaunts a single 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 76-degree field of view. At the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup with an 8MP wide-angle-lens and another 8MP regular lens. The other goodies of the smartphone include a 2915mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Also, there is support for Qi wireless charging compatibility.

Given that this smartphone is available at a significant discount of Rs. 8,000, are you interested in upgrading to the Pixel 3? Do let us know through the comments section below.