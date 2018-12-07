ENGLISH

Google Pixel 3 referral program offers Rs. 7,000 discount and more

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL buyers have good news.

    In an attempt to boost sales, Google Pixel 3 referral program has been launched in India. As a part of this program, the company is offering an instant discount of Rs. 7,000 to the referee and an e-gift voucher of Rs. 2,000 referrer. This offer is available on Flipkart and interested users can make use of it until December 20. Notably, the referral codes generated during this offer period will be valid only until December 24 and will be of no value later.

    Google Pixel 3 referral program offers Rs. 7,000 discount and more

     

    Google Pixel 3 referral program

    Under this program, Pixel or Nexus users have to visit the Flipkart app and tap on the targeted banner, which highlights the offer. The banner will take them to a page listing the offer details and will ask them to key in their email id. Then, Flipkart will mail the generated code and a link within 48 hours. Users can share this link or use it for their purchase and avail benefits on purchasing either the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL.

    Notably, this link will be valid till December 24 for the users get to the instant discount of Rs. 7,000. Once a referee opens the link and validates the code, the user can buy any of these devices on Flipkart and get the discount. This offer is exclusive to the Pixel 3 lineup and users can get discount only on purchasing the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

    Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL discount offers

    Besides this offer, Flipkart is providing up to Rs. 14,900 exchange discount on trading in an old phone for the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL. Also, there is Rs. 4,500 discount on these phones on account of the Big Shopping Days sale. In addition to this, there are no cost EMI options, 10% off on using an HDFC Bank debit or credit card and 40% buyback value for Rs. 199.

     

    Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL price in India

    When it comes to the pricing, the Pixel 3 with 64GB and 128GB storage are priced at Rs. 66,500 and Rs. 75,500. And, the Pixel 3 XL is priced at Rs. 78,500 and Rs. 87,500 for the two storage variants during the sale. The original pricing of the Pixel 3 is Rs. 71,000 and Rs. 80,000 for the two variants and that of Pixel 3 XL is Rs. 83,000 and Rs. 92,000 respectively.

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 8:40 [IST]
