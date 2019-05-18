Google Pixel 3a might not get Android Q beta update until June this year News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL runs on Snapdragon 670 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Earlier this month Google introduced its affordable Pixel 3a smartphone lineup. The tech giant had launched the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL at its annual developer conference, the I/0 2019. Google Pixel 3a duo ships with an Android Pie OS and are promised to receive firmware updates for the next three years.

In addition to the Pixel 3a series, Google also announced a Android version, i.e, the Android Q. Recently, it came into light that both the Pixel 3a smartphones ship with a dated March Android security patch. It was also suggested that the premium mid-range smartphones will get the Android Q beta update anytime soon.

Now, the company has revealed as to when the new Pixel 3a series will receive the latest Android firmware updates. The tech giant will be releasing the missing security patches including the April and May 2019 patch. The security patches will be rolled out on June 3, 2019.

On the other hand, Android Q Beta 3 is also expected to be released next month for both the devices. As of now, there is no specific date revealed by the company for the Android Q rollout. The only information shared is its availability in June.

Just to recap, the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL feature a similar set of hardware. Both the smartphones have a mid-range Snapdragon 670 chipset packed inside with 4GB of RAM and native storage space of 64GB. The Pixel 3a duo packs same camera hardware as the flagship Pixel 3 series.

There is a single 12.2MP camera at the rear. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera on both smartphones. The Pixel 3a XL packs a 3700mAh battery and the Pixel 3a has a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. The battery supports fast charging and can be charged using a USB Type-C port.

