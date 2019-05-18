ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Pixel 3a might not get Android Q beta update until June this year

    The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL runs on Snapdragon 670 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

    By
    |

    Earlier this month Google introduced its affordable Pixel 3a smartphone lineup. The tech giant had launched the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL at its annual developer conference, the I/0 2019. Google Pixel 3a duo ships with an Android Pie OS and are promised to receive firmware updates for the next three years.

    Google Pixel 3a might not get Android Q beta until June this year

     

    In addition to the Pixel 3a series, Google also announced a Android version, i.e, the Android Q. Recently, it came into light that both the Pixel 3a smartphones ship with a dated March Android security patch. It was also suggested that the premium mid-range smartphones will get the Android Q beta update anytime soon.

    Now, the company has revealed as to when the new Pixel 3a series will receive the latest Android firmware updates. The tech giant will be releasing the missing security patches including the April and May 2019 patch. The security patches will be rolled out on June 3, 2019.

    On the other hand, Android Q Beta 3 is also expected to be released next month for both the devices. As of now, there is no specific date revealed by the company for the Android Q rollout. The only information shared is its availability in June.

    Just to recap, the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL feature a similar set of hardware. Both the smartphones have a mid-range Snapdragon 670 chipset packed inside with 4GB of RAM and native storage space of 64GB. The Pixel 3a duo packs same camera hardware as the flagship Pixel 3 series.

    There is a single 12.2MP camera at the rear. For selfies, there is an 8MP front camera on both smartphones. The Pixel 3a XL packs a 3700mAh battery and the Pixel 3a has a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. The battery supports fast charging and can be charged using a USB Type-C port.

    via

    Story first published: Saturday, May 18, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue