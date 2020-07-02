Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Discontinued: Google Pixel 4a Launch Imminent? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google Pixel lineup also includes a few affordable smartphones like the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL. But now, the company is going to discontinue these two phones. The smartphones have been listed as out of stock previously, and now updated as unavailable.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Discontinued

The report comes from Android Police, which received a statement from Google. The reason for discontinuing the affordable lineup of the Pixel series is because the company has sold through its inventory. A Google spokesperson said that partner retailers will be selling the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL till the supplies last.

"Google Store has sold through its inventory and completed sales of Pixel 3a. For people who are still interested in buying Pixel 3a, the product is available from some partners while supplies last," the report says. This also means that Google won't be manufacturing and continuing its affordable Pixel lineup.

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Affordable Lineup

Compared to the other smartphones from the Pixel brand, the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL were more popular. Falling within the budget price tag for many, the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL were better received, even though there were initial hiccups. Users often complained of slow performance, unsatisfactory battery performance, and more.

Worse, people even complained about the camera stability, despite the camera being one of the best features of the affordable smartphone. With a couple of updates, the Google Pixel 3a lineup is still considered one of the best smartphones from the brand.

Google Pixel 4a Launch

At the same time, multiple reports have speculated the launch of the Google Pixel 4a. Hence, the news of discontinuing the Google Pixel 3a series doesn't come as a surprise. As a follow-up of the Google Pixel 3a, the upcoming Pixel 4a is one of the most anticipated smartphones. It was recently certified by BIS in India and the FCC in the US.

The Pixel 4a was earlier expected to launch at the Google I/O 2020 event. But with the pandemic, the launch was eventually postponed. Presently, the smartphone is expected to debut on July 13, but it's only a speculation, as Google is yet to make an official announcement about the Pixel 4a.

