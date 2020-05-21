Google Pixel 4a With Snapdragon 730 SoC Likely To Launch On July 13 News oi-Vivek

It is no more a secret that Google's planning on launching a new budget smartphone -- the Pixel 4a for quite some time. According to the known leakster Jon Prosser, the launch of the smartphone has been postponed, yet again. According to the latest information, the Google Pixel 4a will launch on July 13 in select markets.

The leak also suggests that the Pixel 4a will be available in "Just Black" & "Barely Blue" colors. Just like the Pixel 3a, the successor will also be a 4G smartphone and we might have to wait for a couple of months to see a 5G smartphone made by Google.

Unlike last year, where there were two budget smartphones -- the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL, there will just be a single version and it is likely to feature a big display. And the device is expected to feature a dual-camera setup with a dedicated telephoto lens, similar to the Pixel 4 XL.

Google Pixel 4a Specifications

The Google Pixel 4a is likely to boast a 5.81-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution along with a punch-hole cutout at the top. The smartphone is likely to possess a physical fingerprint sensor and might not offer any gesture support like the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL.

The smartphone is expected to be based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64/128GB internal storage. The device will offer Android 10 OS out-of-the-box and will be one of the first smartphones to receive an Android 11 OS update in late 2020.

The Pixel 4a is likely to feature a 3,080 mAh battery with support for fast charging and the phone is likely to retain a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will have plastic polycarbonate design and is expected to compete against the likes of the iPhone SE 2020.

