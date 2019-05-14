Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL going up for sale tomorrow in India starting at Rs 39,990 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will be available for purchase on Flipkart.

At the annual developer conference I/O 2019, the tech giant Google officially announced the Pixel 3a lineup. The company has introduced the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a in the new Pixel lineup. Both the smartphones come with some capable hardware at a mid-range price point.

The Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL have already gone up for pre-orders in India on May 8. Now, both the smartphones will be available for purchase tomorrow online in India, i.e, May 15. The sale will go live sharp at 12:00 noon on Flipkart. In terms of pricing, the standard Pixel 3a will be available for Rs 39,999, on the other hand, the bigger Pixel 3a XL will be retailing for Rs 44,999 on Flipkart.

There are also a bunch of offers which the users will be able to avail on the purchase of the new Pixel 3a or the Pixel 3a XL. Google has already confirmed that the users buying the latest Pixel 3a smartphones will get three months of YouTube Music Premium subscription. The users who will be making the purchase using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards will get a discount of Rs 4,000.

Users can also avail exchange offers on the purchase of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. If you exchange any of the older smartphones you can get up to Rs 3,000 discount on the purchase of the Pixel 3a duo. Also, there is no cost EMI offers of up to six months on Bajaj Fineserv cards.

Pixel 3a duo specifications:

The Pixel 3a duo packs the same camera setup as the premium Pixel 3 lineup offers. There is a single lens setup both at the front and the rear of the device. The primary camera at the back panel has a 12MP Sony IMX586 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8MP lens at the front which comes with f/2.0 aperture.

Up front, the Pixel 3a comes with a 5.8-inch FHD+ panel and the Pixel 3a XL adorns a slightly bigger 6.0-inch FHD+ display. Both the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL have a mid-range Snapdragon 670 processor. The devices come in a single configuration of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

In terms of software, both the smartphone makes use of Android Pie OS. Notably, the company has shipped the devices with a dated March 2019 Android security patch. However, the company has promised a combined security patch update of April, May, and June by next month.

