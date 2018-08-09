ENGLISH

Google Pixel 3XL live images confirms a notched display and Android 9.0 Pie

Google Pixel 3XL images surfaced live on the web and confirms the specifications of the flagship. All you need to know about Google Pixel 3XL.

    Google is yet to unveil its upcoming flagship Pixel 3. It has been reported that the company will introduce the smartphone later this year. But it seems that rumors for the upcoming Google phone are not going to stop so easily. Earlier it was reported that the search giant has accidentally revealed the announcement date for the phone which is said set for October 4 launch. Now the bigger variant -the Pixel 3XL- has surfaced on the web with full glory.

    The upcoming Google Pixel 3XL's leaked images give us the full idea about the specification of the smartphone. It gives almost an unboxing experience. The leaked render revealed the box content of the smartphone. The images show that box comes with USB Type-C headphones, USB Type-C cable, adapter, 3.5mm to USB type-C dongle, in-ear style earphones, and some documentation.

    Looking at the images we can say that the phone does feature a notch on the display along with a stereo speakers on the bottom chin. The notch houses the front camera and some usual set of sensors. The battery indicator is moved to the left side of the screen.

    The leaked render also disclosed the rear panel of the phone, which shows a single rear camera module, along with an LED flash and fingerprint sensor. The Google logo is embedded in the centre of the back panel as usual.

    According to the live images, the Google Pixel 3XL might sport a 6-inch display. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

    Yesterday we told you that the gesture mode will not be a default feature in the Pixel 3, but the only navigation method in the handset. EK Chung, UX manager for Android handheld and Pixel at Google told Android Central, that the upcoming Google Pixel 3 lineup will ship with gesture navigation and there will be no other option to use the navigation.

    The latest leaks have confirmed that the phone will arrive with the latest Android 9 Pie. The leaks confirmed most of the details of the Pixel 3XL that have been there in the news for so long.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 15:45 [IST]
