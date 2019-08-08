Just In
Google Pixel 4, 4XL Expected To Arrive With 90Hz Display, 6GB RAM, And More
Google Pixel smartphones are known for its camera performance and recently the company has launched the Pixel 3a and 3aXL Lite. Now the fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the Pixel 4 and the 4XL. Ahead of the official launch, there is a lot of buzz going on the internet about the smartphones.
We have come across a few leaks where the design and specifications of the phones are revealed. A new report from 9to5Google spills some more details about the specifications of the smartphones.
According to previous leaks, the Pixel 4 will arrive with a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display and the older sibling will feature a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ display. Now the new report claims that the smartphone will have an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and will be called Smooth Displays.
The report also suggests that the Pixel 4 will pack a 2,800mAh battery which is smaller than the predecessor. On the other hand, the Pixel 4XL will have a bigger 3,700mAh battery compared to Pixel 3XL. As per the report, both the smartphone models will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, clubbed with 6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage.
As far as cameras are concerned, the Google Pixel 4 is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup with the combination of 12MP phase-detect autofocus primary camera + 16MP telephoto lens. According to the leak, the search giant is also working on camera attachment that will be sold separately.
In the previous leaks, it has been claimed that the Pixel 4 and 4XL will feature Face Unlock technology. The report also suggests that the phone will arrive with Motion Sense which will allow users to send commands to the phone by hand gestures without having to touch the smartphone.
Do note that this information is not confirmed by Google and it's based out of leaks and rumors. We suggest you to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch of the Google Pixel 4 which is expected to be held in September 2019.
