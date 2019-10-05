ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Pixel 4 Dual Exposure Camera Tipped Ahead Of October 15 Launch

    By
    |

    Google Pixel 4 is splashing up via leaks consistently for quite some time now. And with the launch date approaching (October 15), more leaks and rumors are surfacing over the web. The renders of both Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL were leaked in full glory, and now, some more details on the camera hardware have been revealed.

    Google Pixel 4 Dual Exposure Camera Tipped Ahead Of October 15 Launch

     

    Google Pixel 4 To Offer Dual Exposure Camera

    The Google Pixel 4 will feature a unique camera feature dubbed Dual Exposure Camera control, cites a report from 9to5Google. Pixel smartphones are well known for their imaging capabilities and even with a single rear camera, they can give a hard time to any of the flagship smartphones with multiple camera sensors.

    The new feature will enhance the imaging capabilities of the Pixel 4. This feature will bring a secondary slider to fine-tune the shadows and highlights in an image in real-time.

    Primarily, this function will allow the Pixel 4 to capture exposure in maximum brightness. A promo video embedded in the report shows the functionality of this feature, where a sun-shaped slider can be used to darken an image.

    Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Leaked Specifications

    The Google Pixel 4 is said to offer a 5.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with Ambient EQ and 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 4 XL will feature a bigger 6.3-inch OLED panel with QHD+ resolution.

    Both the devices will be equipped with a dual-lens rear camera module designed similar to the iPhone 11 (square-shaped). The sensors are likely to be a 12MP dual-pixel primary sensor and a 16MP telephoto lens.

    In terms of processor, the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 Xl will be backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and Pixel Neural Core support. We can expect both the smartphones to ship with Android 10 OS.

     

    As for the battery, the Pixel 4 is said to be backed by a 2,800 mAh unit, while the Pixel 4 XL will be powered by a 3,700 mAh battery. The batteries on both smartphones will support both wireless and the fast charging.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 15:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue