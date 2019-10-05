Google Pixel 4 Dual Exposure Camera Tipped Ahead Of October 15 Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google Pixel 4 is splashing up via leaks consistently for quite some time now. And with the launch date approaching (October 15), more leaks and rumors are surfacing over the web. The renders of both Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL were leaked in full glory, and now, some more details on the camera hardware have been revealed.

Google Pixel 4 To Offer Dual Exposure Camera

The Google Pixel 4 will feature a unique camera feature dubbed Dual Exposure Camera control, cites a report from 9to5Google. Pixel smartphones are well known for their imaging capabilities and even with a single rear camera, they can give a hard time to any of the flagship smartphones with multiple camera sensors.

The new feature will enhance the imaging capabilities of the Pixel 4. This feature will bring a secondary slider to fine-tune the shadows and highlights in an image in real-time.

Primarily, this function will allow the Pixel 4 to capture exposure in maximum brightness. A promo video embedded in the report shows the functionality of this feature, where a sun-shaped slider can be used to darken an image.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Leaked Specifications

The Google Pixel 4 is said to offer a 5.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with Ambient EQ and 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 4 XL will feature a bigger 6.3-inch OLED panel with QHD+ resolution.

Both the devices will be equipped with a dual-lens rear camera module designed similar to the iPhone 11 (square-shaped). The sensors are likely to be a 12MP dual-pixel primary sensor and a 16MP telephoto lens.

In terms of processor, the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 Xl will be backed by an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and Pixel Neural Core support. We can expect both the smartphones to ship with Android 10 OS.

As for the battery, the Pixel 4 is said to be backed by a 2,800 mAh unit, while the Pixel 4 XL will be powered by a 3,700 mAh battery. The batteries on both smartphones will support both wireless and the fast charging.

