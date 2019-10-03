Google Pixel 4 Specifications Leaked In Full Glory: SD 855 SoC, 90HZ Display Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google Pixel 4 series is all set to debut on October 15 in New York. Ahead of its official launch, the internet is flooded with leaks and rumors revealing the key specifications and even the color variants. Google is expected to introduce Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL with a dual- rear camera setup and a flagship Snapdragon chipset. In the latest developments, the specifications of the device have leaked in full glory.

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Complete Specifications And Features

The latest leak comes via 9To5Google, who shared a screenshot revealing the key hardware. The screenshot reveals a 5.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution. The Pixel 4 XL, on the other hand, is tipped with a bigger 6.3-inch OLED panel and QHD+ resolution.

The display on both units will deliver a 90Hz refresh rate and Ambient EQ.

The screenshot corroborates with previous leaks and rumors suggesting a dual-lens rear camera setup. The setup will pack a 12MP dual-pixel primary sensor paired with a 16MP telephoto sensor.

Under the hood, both Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL will make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset with Pixel Neural Core support. It is said to come with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage configuration. Both the smartphones will come with three years of Android security and OS updates.

Other features include a Motion Sense (Project Soli), stereo speakers, and Titan M Security Module. For security, it will offer a Face Unlock feature, but it remains to be seen if there will be an in-display fingerprint scanner or a conventional rear-mounted reader additionally.

The Pixel 4 will be backed by a 2,800 mAh battery, while the Pixel 4 XL is likely to get its fuel from a bigger 3,700 mAh battery. Both units will come with wireless and fast charging support.

Interestingly, the leak also reveals the box content including a SIM card ejector tool, quick start guides, USB-C to USB-C cable, and a charging adapter. Notably, the official renders of the Pixel 4 were leaked recently revealing the design.

The device was seen sporting an iPhone 11-like camera module at the rear. It would be interesting to see in which price segment the Pixel 4 series is introduced and how well it lives up to the expectations.

