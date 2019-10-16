ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Will Not Launch In India Due To This Reason

    Google has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones -- the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL with new design and camera features. These devices will go on sale from late October in select markets. The company has now officially confirmed that the 4th Gen Pixel smartphones will not launch in India.

    Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Will Not Launch In India Due To This Reason

     

    What's The Actual Reason?

    Though the company has released a pretty general statement it is almost evident that there is something on the Pixel 4 series of smartphones that is stopping the brand from bringing their latest offerings to India.

    Earlier this year we posted an article on how the Soli sensor will be incorporated into the Pixel 4 series to offer various features like face unlock, gesture-based navigation, and more. It looks like the same sensor is stopping the company from releasing the phones in India.

    The Soli sensor on the Google Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL uses 60GHz mmWave frequency which is not open for the general public in India as it is being used on various military applications. Anyone who is residing in India cannot use a piece of equipment that is based on 60GHz mmWave frequency and it will be considered as a punishable offense if used.

    The same frequency is unlicensed in the US and google can easily launch a phone without any issue. It looks like one has to wait for the Pixel 4a and the Pixel 4a XL which are expected to launch in 2020 without the Soli sensor.

    Google In A Statement Said

    Google has a wide range of products that we make available in different regions around the world. We determine availability based on a variety of factors, including local trends, and product features. We decided not to make Pixel 4 available in India. We remain committed to our current Pixel phones and look forward to bringing future Pixel devices to India.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 10:29 [IST]
