Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4XL To Launch Today: Here's How To Watch Live Stream

Google is all set to launch its most awaited flagship smartphone -- the Pixel 4 series today at the 'Made by Google' event which is going to be held in New York. There are already too much of buzz on the internet about the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL phones. According to the leaks, the search giant will also announce the Nest home which is going to be the successor of Google Home Mini, and a Pixel book Go. The company will live stream the entire launch event and here are the details:

How To Watch Google Pixel 4 Series Launch Event Live

According to Google's official YouTube channel, the live stream is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST. You can watch the entire live streaming in the embedded video below. Meanwhile, the company will also live to update the event on all its social media handles.

Google Pixel 4 And Pixel 4 XL Expected Price

According to Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has posted that the Google Pixel 4 pricing will starts from CAD 1,049.95 (approx Rs. 56,000) for the 64GB variant, the 128GB storage variant is said to launch with a price tag of CAD 1,1995.95 (approx Rs. 64,000).

However, the Pixel 4XL model with 64GB storage is expected to come with a price tag of CAD 1,1995.95 (approx Rs. 64,000), and the 128GB variant is said to be priced at CAD 1,359.95 (approx Rs. 72,500). According to the latest report, the Pixel 4XL Verizon and Sprint models will come with a price tag of $999 (approx Rs. 71,000).

As per the leaks and rumors, the Pixel 4 series will be available in Maybe Pink, Sky Blue, Really Yellow, Slightly Green, Clearly White, Just Black, and Oh So Orange color options. We can expect the India pricing and availability soon after the US launch.

