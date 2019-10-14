Google Pixel 4 Retail Box Leaks Revealing Rear Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are all set to be unveiled tomorrow at the Made by Google event. While we have almost neared the announcement of these models, there seems to be not many surprises almost all the details have been revealed, thanks to the numerous leaks. We are yet to know if the company will bring the rumored Google Pixel watch and come up with the second-generation Pixel Buds wireless Bluetooth earphones.

Google Pixel 4 Retail Box Leaks

In the meantime, the photos of the Pixel 4 retail box have been shared by a Reddit user via 9to5Google. The photos show the retail box of the Just Black variant of the smartphone. The top of the box shows the possible design of the Pixel 4's rear with a square camera module positioned at the top left corner. There seem to be dual cameras - a 12.2MP sensor with f/1.6 aperture and a 16MP telephoto lens. Notably, this will be the first Pixel phone to have a dual-camera system.

Besides this, the retail box shows the Google Pixel 4 face down on a desk with the hashtag #teampixel at the top left corner. One of the sides of the box reveals the presence of an 18W fast charger. It is believed that the fast charger will be bundled with the smartphone. Also, the Quick Switch Adapter will also be available to facilitate all the data and apps from the current Android phone to a new Pixel 4 or 4 XL.

What To Expect

The Pixel 4 retail box reveals some key specifications including a 5.7-inch display and 64GB of storage space. The retail box will not bundle free earbuds or a USB Type-C port to 3.5mm converter. There will be a 5.7-inch OLED Smooth Display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 4 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 855 SoC, dual rear cameras - 12MP + 16MP sensors, an 8MP selfie camera, Motion Sense, Face Unlock, and 6GB of RAM.

