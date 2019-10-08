ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 4 Series Pricing Tipped Online Ahead Of October 15 Launch

    By
    |

    Google Pixel 4 series is slated to launch on October 15. Ahead of its official launch, the internet is flooded with leaks surrounding the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL. Recently, the renders of the Pixel 4 were revealed in full glory where we got to see an iPhone 11-like dual-lens rear camera alignment. Now, just a weak prior to its official launch, the pricing of both the smartphones have been tipped online.

    Google Pixel 4 Series Pricing Tipped Online Ahead Of October 15 Launch

     

    Google Pixel 4, 4 XL Expected Pricing Details

    The Google Pixel 4 series pricing has been tipped by the popular leakster Evan Blass going by the name @EvLeaks. As per Blass, Google will be launching both Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL in two storage variants - 64GB and 128GB.

    The standard Pixel 4 with 64GB storage is said to be priced at CAD 1,049.95 (Rs. 56,016 approx), while the 128GB storage variant will likely cost CAD 1,199.95 (Rs. 63,977 approx).

    On the other hand, the Pixel 4 XL 64GB variant might carry a price tag of CAD 1,199.95 (Rs. 63,977 approx) and the 128GB storage model will be available at CAD 1,359.95 (Rs. 74,482 approx). Both the smartphones are previously leaked in three color options - Clearly White, Oh So Orange, and Just Black.

    Google Pixel 4 Series Leaked Specifications And Features

    The Pixel 4 series is said to come packed with an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset with support for Pixel Neural Core. The processor on both the smartphones will ve aided by 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options.

    We can expect the latest Android OS (Android 10) along with Google's promised Android security and OS updates for 3 years. The Pixel 4 will sport a 5.7-inch FHD+ OLED display, while the Pixel 4 XL will ship with a 6.3-inch QHD+ OLED display. Both the display will offer a 90Hz refresh rate and Ambient EQ.

     

    For imaging, the dual-lens setup at the rear is said to offer a 12MP primary sensor and a 16MP telephoto sensor. Both the devices are tipped with a Dual Exposure camera control feature.

    The Pixel 4 will be backed by a 2,800 mAh battery, while the Pixel 4 XL is said to come with a 3,700 mAh battery with both quick and the fast charging support.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 14:20 [IST]
