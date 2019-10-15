ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 4 XL Price Leaks Ahead Of Launch

    By
    |

    The latest flagship smartphones from Google - the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are all set to be announced on October 15 at the Made by Google 2019 event later today. While we are just a few hours ahead of the launch of these smartphones, the possible pricing of the same has been leaked online.

    Besides this, Google Pixel 4 was spotted at another event called Variety 'Power of Women'. The device was clad in orange and was spotted being held by Awkwafina, courtesy of standby comedian Ali Wong's Instagram. The event itself was sponsored by Pixel 4 and shows the back panel of either the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL.

    Google Pixel 4 XL Price Leaks

    As per a report by 9to5Google citing a Best Buy employee wishing to be anonymous, the Sprint and Verizon models of the Pixel 4 XL will cost $999 (approx, Rs. 70,000). This is the cost of the 64GB model of the Pixel 4 XL on the retailer's online systems. This price leak comes just a week after the cost of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were revealed in Canada. If this turns out to be true, then the Google Pixel launching today will be the most expensive Pixel smartphone ever.

    Well, the Pixel 3 XL was launched back in 2018 starting from $899 (approx. Rs. 64,000) in the US. In India, the cost of the 64GB RAM variant of the smartphone was Rs. 63,000). As the alleged pricing of the smaller Pixel 4 remains unknown, we can expect it to be priced around $899 (approx. Rs. 63,000).

    What We Think

    Going by the existing reports, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL feature dual cameras at the rear with 12MP and 16MP sensors arranged in an iPhone 11-like camera arrangement. It is likely that the Google Pixel 4 series will have a 90Hz refresh rate and Ambient EQ for color tone optimizations and automatic brightness. The other aspects expected of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are Motion sense, Face ID, 6GB RAM, and Snapdragon 855 SoC. We will get to know more clarity regarding the same later today.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
