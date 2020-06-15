Google Pixel 4a Launch Likely Delayed Again: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google Pixel 4a is undeniably one of the most anticipated mid-range smartphones this year. However, its launch has been getting postponed for long now. The handset was earlier suggested to launch during the Google I/O Developer Conference 2020, but due to the lockdown coming in effect with the coronavirus outbreak all across the globe, its launch got postponed to July 13. Well, it seems that we might have to wait for a while more as a new launch date for the Pixel 4a has been tipped.

Google Pixel 4a New Launch Date

As per a tweet via a tipster Jon Prosser, the Google Pixel 4a launch will take place on July 13, but there's a catch. While the handset will be announced on the aforementioned date, the "Just Black" color option will be arriving on October 22.

Also, the tweet notes the company has chucked out the "Barely Blue" color option entirely. Google has not yet given out a clear picture as to when we can expect the Pixel 4a to hit the shelves globally. And its launch has been delayed for over a month now and no confirm launch date is yet disclosed.

Coming to the expected hardware, the Google Pixel 4a is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC. The device is likely to launch with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage configuration. In the software department, the device is expected to ship with Android 10 OS.

Upfront, the Pixel 4A is said to feature a 5.81-inch AMOLED display that will offer an FHD+ resolution. The device will feature a punch-hole design. It is expected to offer an 8MP selfie camera. The rear panel is expected to pack a 12.2MP single camera for imaging. Rounding off its spec-sheet could be a 3,080 mAh battery unit.

Some leaks have also tipped the pricing of the Pixel 4A. If the rumors are to be believed, then this device will launch with a slightly lower price tag than its predecessor, i.e, the Pixel 3a. We are waiting for Google to make some official announcements regarding the same and will keep you posted ion the same.

