Google Pixel 4a Leaked Protective Case Confirms Punch-Hole, Single Rear Camera News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google has started working on another affordable smartphone called the Pixel 4a. The renders of the device were leaked back in December 2019 suggesting a punch-hole display. The device has been tipped to retain a single rear camera module which we have seen on the previous-generation Pixel smartphones as well. Now, some fresh leaks have surfaced corroborating with the previous rumors.

The Google Pixel 4a protective case images have been spotted online revealing a punch-hole display. If the leaks are true, then this will be the first Pixel handset to ship with this design. But, Google doesn't seem to be in the mood to add an additional camera sensor on the rear panel.

The leaked protective case image has confirmed a single-rear camera setup, but doesn't reveal what kind of sensor it will be equipped with. Notably, the single-camera is placed within a square-shaped module.

Apart from the punch-hole and the single-rear camera, the leak also hints at the placement of keys and ports. The device can be seen sporting the power and the volume keys stacked on the right edge, while the left panel seems barren.

The 3.5mm audio port is placed on the top, while at the bottom, the device houses the USB Type-C port and the speaker grills. Google has not teased any of the features which the Pixel 4a could offer and all the information we have on the device is provided via leaks and rumors.

In related news, Google is said to skip launching the Pixel 4a XL model. The search giant is likely to focus on the standard model considering the popularity of the Pixel 3a in the past. It is being said that the company wants to give the users a single affordable Pixel option so that it can see a boost in the sale. Well, these are just leaks and we would suggest you take this piece of information as a grain of salt.

image

Best Mobiles in India