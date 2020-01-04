ENGLISH

    Google Pixel 4a XL Might Not See The Light Of Day

    By
    |

    Google Pixel 4a renders surfaced last week revealing a punch-hole design. Apparently, the search giant has already started working on the Pixel 4a series which might go official anytime this year. The company started the trend of bringing affordable Pixel devices with the launch of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL last year. So, expecting the Pixel 4a XL in the market is quite obvious. But, it seems that Google might have a different plan altogether.

    Google Pixel 4a XL Might Not See The Light Of Day

     

    A report from Android Police suggests that Google might not launch the Pixel 4a XL model in the market. Dave Lee, a known YouTuber has revealed that Google will be launching only one model in the upcoming affordable Pixel lineup.

    Lee has also suggested some of the hardware which the standard Pixel 4a will be equipped with. As of now, Google has not confirmed skipping the XL model of the Pixel 4a. But, it is being suggested that the company will now primarily focus on selling a single model in its affordable Pixel lineup.

    The reason could be the popularity of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL than the premium models. As per Lee, the Google Pixel 4a will be equipped with a 5.81-inch display. However, he didn't mention the display type and resolution. The display will feature a punch-hole housing the selfie camera.

    The upcoming Pixel 4a is said to offer a plastic unibody design and is tipped to arrive in three colors which include black, white, and Arctic Blue. Lee also noted the presence of a coral-color power key on the white and blue color variants.

    The renders of the Pixel 4a were recently launched with a punch-hole display. And with another leak surfacing suggesting a similar display, it is highly likely that Google now opts for a punch-hole design. But, it remains a mystery what kind of processor and camera sensors the upcoming handset will be equipped with.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 13:08 [IST]
