Just In
- 26 min ago How To Win Free OnePlus Smartphone With Red Cable Challenge
-
- 39 min ago Week 1, 2020 Launch Roundup: Dell XPS 13, Vivo S1 Pro, Xiaomi Mi Watch Color And More
- 41 min ago Mobile Number Portability Requests Dip By 24% In October: Report
- 42 min ago Huawei, Xiaomi Choose Samsung Foldable Display Over LG's
Don't Miss
- News J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF party in Srinagar’s Kawdara area, two injured
- Automobiles Spy Pics: Tata Gravitas Automatic Variant Spotted Testing Ahead Of India Launch
- Movies Deepika Padukone: I Connected To The Journey Of Laxmi Agarwal Immediately
- Finance SEBI Modifies Withdrawal Norms For Credit Rating Agencies
- Sports Rumour Has It: Real Madrid to sign €30m Reinier, Chelsea to wait for Sancho and Werner
- Lifestyle Manushi Chhillar Looks Devastatingly Stunning In This Copper Metallic Make-up Look
- Travel Transformative Travel: A New 2020 Travel Trend
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Google Pixel 4a XL Might Not See The Light Of Day
Google Pixel 4a renders surfaced last week revealing a punch-hole design. Apparently, the search giant has already started working on the Pixel 4a series which might go official anytime this year. The company started the trend of bringing affordable Pixel devices with the launch of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL last year. So, expecting the Pixel 4a XL in the market is quite obvious. But, it seems that Google might have a different plan altogether.
A report from Android Police suggests that Google might not launch the Pixel 4a XL model in the market. Dave Lee, a known YouTuber has revealed that Google will be launching only one model in the upcoming affordable Pixel lineup.
Lee has also suggested some of the hardware which the standard Pixel 4a will be equipped with. As of now, Google has not confirmed skipping the XL model of the Pixel 4a. But, it is being suggested that the company will now primarily focus on selling a single model in its affordable Pixel lineup.
The reason could be the popularity of the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL than the premium models. As per Lee, the Google Pixel 4a will be equipped with a 5.81-inch display. However, he didn't mention the display type and resolution. The display will feature a punch-hole housing the selfie camera.
The upcoming Pixel 4a is said to offer a plastic unibody design and is tipped to arrive in three colors which include black, white, and Arctic Blue. Lee also noted the presence of a coral-color power key on the white and blue color variants.
The renders of the Pixel 4a were recently launched with a punch-hole display. And with another leak surfacing suggesting a similar display, it is highly likely that Google now opts for a punch-hole design. But, it remains a mystery what kind of processor and camera sensors the upcoming handset will be equipped with.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,994
-
1,07,899
-
14,999
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,994
-
14,999
-
24,999
-
44,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
51,420
-
12,000
-
20,580
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
40,705
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270